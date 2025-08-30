Harber Asset Management LLC Buys 24,354 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up about 2.9% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after buying an additional 2,627,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,701,000 after buying an additional 1,026,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after buying an additional 900,461 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,660,000 after buying an additional 682,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W lowered Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

