DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. $BCAX

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,501 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Bicara Therapeutics worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCAX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 84.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 636,708 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $326,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $399,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BCAX opened at $11.94 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $651.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

