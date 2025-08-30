DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. $AQST

DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,335,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 809,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,059,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 905.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 621,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.99. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

