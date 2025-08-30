Harber Asset Management LLC Buys 75,957 Shares of Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares during the period. Confluent comprises 2.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Confluent worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Confluent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 26.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 2,864 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $69,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,533.60. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,664 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $45,314.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 237,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,696.78. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,017,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

Confluent stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

