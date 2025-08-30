DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. $ATXS

DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,680,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 346,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.18 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $348.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

