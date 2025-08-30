Second Line Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

