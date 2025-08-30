Second Line Capital LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,696,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,915,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,343,000 after purchasing an additional 723,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,580.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 724,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 773,682 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 526,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IYR opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.