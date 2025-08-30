Second Line Capital LLC Acquires 319 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Progressive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $337,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,001.74. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $27,003,746. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $247.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.69 and a 200-day moving average of $266.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

