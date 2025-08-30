Second Line Capital LLC Sells 51,423 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Second Line Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,423 shares during the quarter. Second Line Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,751 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 970,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,843,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 863,363 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,510,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,989.24. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $153,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

