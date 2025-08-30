SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Bought by Second Line Capital LLC

Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 5.3% of Second Line Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Second Line Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 405,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 233,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 165,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,693,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SPDW opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

