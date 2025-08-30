iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Purchased by Wit LLC

Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 102,995.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,717 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wit LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

