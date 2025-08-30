Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Second Line Capital LLC

Second Line Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after purchasing an additional 653,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 377,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,095 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

