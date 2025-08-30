Second Line Capital LLC Sells 667 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Second Line Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.