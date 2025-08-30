Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX Shares Purchased by Second Line Capital LLC

Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,146.95. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,001.60. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

