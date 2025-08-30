Palogic Value Management L.P. Acquires 2,641 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 958.9% in the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,344,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,530 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 838,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,542 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $417,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 14,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

