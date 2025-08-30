Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Shares Purchased by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ares Capital by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ares Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

