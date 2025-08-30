Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $89.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.7692.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Docusign stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. Docusign has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%.The company had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in Docusign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

