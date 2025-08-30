Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $5.66 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 51,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,755,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $111.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

