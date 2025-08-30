Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,984 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,137 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total value of $206,712.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,474.06. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,725.08. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,372. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.6%

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $180.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $167.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

