Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG is FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 73,548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $30.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

