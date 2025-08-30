Night Squared LP Acquires Shares of 750 AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. AutoZone comprises 1.7% of Night Squared LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,101.29.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $116,321,123. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE AZO opened at $4,205.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,867.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,716.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,898.57 and a twelve month high of $4,229.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $36.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.