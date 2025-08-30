Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.88 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 222867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

