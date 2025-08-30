Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) & American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Critical Review

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 6 8 0 2.57 American Assets Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $110.79, indicating a potential upside of 10.06%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 111.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 117.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and American Assets Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.20 billion 7.22 $295.21 million $3.95 25.48 American Assets Trust $457.86 million 2.79 $72.82 million $1.16 18.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 28.01% 11.19% 4.04% American Assets Trust 16.26% 6.47% 2.34%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats American Assets Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

