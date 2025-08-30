Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 1349809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Judith Gold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $1,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,044.69. This trade represents a 47.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 446,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $8,185,824.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,975.05. The trade was a 96.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,816,090 shares of company stock valued at $44,026,948. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,471 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,675,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 121,992 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 279,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,372,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.