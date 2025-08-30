46,890 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Bought by Night Squared LP

Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000. Brinker International comprises 4.1% of Night Squared LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Night Squared LP owned about 0.11% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brinker International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,814,000 after buying an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Brinker International by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Brinker International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,325 shares of company stock worth $9,954,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

