Night Squared LP Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. $KR

Night Squared LP purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

