Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 173586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,684,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,001.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

