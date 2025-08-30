iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.70 and last traded at $89.34, with a volume of 69352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.