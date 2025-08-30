Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.72 and last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 279748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Axos Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,378,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 226,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 740,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after acquiring an additional 58,774 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 739,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 553,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,095,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

