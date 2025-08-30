Zacks Research Upgrades Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) to Hold

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SONVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. HSBC cut shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of SONVY opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

