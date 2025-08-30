Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autonomix Medical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Autonomix Medical Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:AMIX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Autonomix Medical has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -2.96.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Autonomix Medical will post -10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autonomix Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autonomix Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.16% of Autonomix Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

