Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autonomix Medical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autonomix Medical
Autonomix Medical Stock Up 1.8%
Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Autonomix Medical will post -10 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Autonomix Medical
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autonomix Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.16% of Autonomix Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autonomix Medical Company Profile
Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Autonomix Medical
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Autonomix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autonomix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.