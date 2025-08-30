Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAHC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.40.

PAHC opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $10,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

