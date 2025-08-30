Zacks Research Upgrades H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to “Hold”

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Get H World Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTHT

H World Group Stock Down 0.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $36.85 on Thursday. H World Group has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $42.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in H World Group by 4,554.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433,692 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,487,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082,369 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 2,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,926,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,295 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,856,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,752,000 after buying an additional 2,738,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,244 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.