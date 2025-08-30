Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.
Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.
Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NX opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $977.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
