Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 167.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.
Experience Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of -1,226.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.
Experience Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Experience
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.