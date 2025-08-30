Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 167.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.

Experience Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of -1,226.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Experience Company Profile

Experience Co Limited engages in adventure tourism and leisure business in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and Adventure Experiences segments. It provides tandem skydive and related products; and reef-based dive and snorkel experiences, as well as rainforest tours. The company also offers island day trips, reef tours, multi-days experiences, and tree ropes and ziplining experiences.

