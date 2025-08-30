Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 714.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.
Horizon Oil Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $204.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Horizon Oil Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Oil
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.