Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 194.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Minor International Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNILY opened at $18.05 on Friday. Minor International Public has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, Maldives, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail.

