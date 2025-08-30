ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 29.9% Higher – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 29.9% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03). Approximately 15,969,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 6,028,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 million, a PE ratio of -389.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.67.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
