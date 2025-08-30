Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 30% – Should You Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 30% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 1,104,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 651% from the average daily volume of 147,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Avanti Helium Trading Up 30.0%

The company has a market cap of C$29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

