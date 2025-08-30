Count Limited (ASX:CUP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 27.3% increase from Count’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Count Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44.
About Count
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Count
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Count Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Count and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.