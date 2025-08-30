Count Limited (ASX:CUP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 27.3% increase from Count’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

