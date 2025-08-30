Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2 – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 280.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th.
Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.48.
Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Company Profile
