Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

Frontline has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Frontline to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Frontline Price Performance

FRO opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.71 million. Frontline had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

