Financial Comparison: Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Outdoor and Teledyne Technologies are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Outdoor and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Teledyne Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Outdoor currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus price target of $576.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Outdoor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Outdoor is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outdoor -38.60% -18.60% -15.41% Teledyne Technologies 14.54% 9.96% 6.67%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Outdoor and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Outdoor has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outdoor and Teledyne Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outdoor $49.40 million 3.39 -$130.83 million ($0.46) -3.11 Teledyne Technologies $5.91 billion 4.26 $819.20 million $18.16 29.60

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Outdoor. Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teledyne Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Outdoor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outdoor

AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. This segment also offers cooled and uncooled infrared or thermal products, including sensors, camera cores, and camera systems; high-resolution, low-dose X-ray sensors, high-power microwave, and high-energy X-ray subsystems; and instruments for the measurement of physical properties and maritime products; as well as develops and manufactures multi-spectrum electro-optic/infrared imaging systems and associated products, such as lasers, optics, and radars, CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive detectors), and unmanned air and ground systems. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring, control, and electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, general aviation batteries, and other components; and onboard avionics systems and ground-based applications, aircraft data and connectivity solutions, hardware systems, and software applications. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

