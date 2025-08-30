CMB.TECH nv Announces Special Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CMBT)

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.

Shares of CMB.TECH stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. CMB.TECH has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.02.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 22.69%.The business had revenue of $387.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

