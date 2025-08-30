Contrasting Reliance (NYSE:RS) & China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliance and China Natural Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance $13.84 billion 1.12 $875.20 million $13.70 21.58 China Natural Resources N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Reliance has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Resources.

Reliance has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance 5.39% 10.48% 7.37% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reliance and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance 0 4 2 0 2.33 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Reliance currently has a consensus target price of $323.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Reliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reliance is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Reliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Reliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reliance beats China Natural Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was formerly known as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and changed its name to Reliance, Inc. in February 2024. Reliance, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feishang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

