Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) versus Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) and Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sonos and Sharp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 1 0 2 0 2.33 Sharp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sonos currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Sonos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than Sharp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos $1.41 billion 1.19 -$38.15 million ($0.65) -21.42 Sharp $14.19 billion 0.27 $238.22 million $0.16 9.06

Sonos and Sharp"s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sharp has higher revenue and earnings than Sonos. Sonos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sonos has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sonos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Sonos and Sharp's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos -5.41% -18.19% -8.71% Sharp 3.12% 17.61% 1.95%

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc. The 8K Ecosystem segment provides color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, audio equipment, multi-function printers, information displays, commercial projectors, POS system equipment, FA equipment, options/consumables, software, face masks, etc., as well as office-related solutions services. The ICT segment offers mobile phones, personal computers, tablet devices, routers, etc. The Display Device segments provides display modules, in-vehicle cameras, etc. The Electronic Device segment offers camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundries, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers, etc. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

