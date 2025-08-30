FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after buying an additional 746,626 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,323,000 after buying an additional 229,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

