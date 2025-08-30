IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX is Brasada Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.44.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $647.09 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $582.04 and a 200 day moving average of $500.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

