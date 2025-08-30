McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $313.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.22 and its 200-day moving average is $306.19. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.