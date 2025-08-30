Junto Capital Management LP Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 356,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 1.30% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,774,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 377,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,954,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $110.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

